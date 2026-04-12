CPL Atletico Ottawa

HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: April 12, 2026

Published on April 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


In a rematch of the 2025 CPL Final, Cavalry FC host Atlético Ottawa in their home opener at ATCO Field in Calgary, Alberta

-- : OneSoccer

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