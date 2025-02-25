High School Baseball Series Returns to ONEOK Field

February 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

The Tulsa Drillers are just over a month away from the start of their 2025 season at ONEOK Field, but fans will soon have an early opportunity to see baseball in downtown Tulsa. The Drillers announced today the return of the High School Baseball Series with three games taking place at ONEOK Field early in the month of March.

The series will begin with a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 4, that opens with Oaks Mission facing Bluejacket at 3:00 p.m. Following that game, Skiatook will square off against Catoosa beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 6, will feature one game when Tulsa Will Rogers faces Locust Grove at 5:00 p.m.

Admission to all games in the Tulsa Drillers 2025 High School Series will be free of charge.

TULSA DRILLERS 2025 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES AT ONEOK FIELD

Day 1 Tuesday, March 4 Oaks Mission vs. Bluejacket (3:00 p.m.)

Skiatook vs. Catoosa (6:00 p.m.)

Day 2 Thursday, March 6 Tulsa Will Rogers vs. Locust Grove (5:00 p.m.)

