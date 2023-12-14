Hennessey Beats Cancer, Set for 2024 Return with the Drillers

December is less than half completed, but it has already been an eventful month for Scott Hennessey. First, he has learned that he has won the biggest challenge of his life when doctors recently told him that he was cancer free.

Hennessey was diagnosed with Stage 3, squamous cell carcinoma cancer in June of this year, and he took a leave of absence from the dugout to fight the disease. After months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, he has received word that he is now cancer free.

On the heels of that good news, it has now been announced by the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tulsa Drillers that he will return as manager of the Drillers for the 2024 baseball season. It will mark his seventh season with the Drillers.

"I am so excited and appreciative to be back for the upcoming season," said Hennessey. "I am very thankful to the Los Angeles Dodgers for their unbelievable support during my treatment. I also appreciate the Drillers organization and all the fans who reached out to me with phone calls, texts and notes of encouragement and support. I will never forget it."

Prior to this past year, Hennessey had recorded winning records in five straight seasons, tying a franchise record. His Tulsa teams have qualified for the postseason in four of his six seasons.

Since taking over 100 games into the 2017 campaign, Hennessey has compiled 392 total victories, the second-most for any manager in Tulsa professional baseball history and behind only Bobby Jones who accumulated 496 wins.

At ONEOK Field, he has a won nearly 60% of his games, compiling a 210-149 career regular season home record.

Hennessey's 392 total wins include 16 playoff victories, placing him second all-time among Tulsa managers. His postseason wins are only exceeded by Al Vincent who won 23 playoff games with Tulsa from 1948-1951.

Hennessey has also helped develop several prospects that have advanced to play in the majors. Players currently with the Dodgers who have played under Hennessey in Tulsa include Tony Gonsolin, James Outman, Emmet Sheehan, Bobby Miller, Will Smith, Dustin May and Gavin Lux.

"It has already been a great off season for the Drillers and now it is like Christmas has come early," said team president Mike Melega. "We get the great news on Henny's health, and now we get to announce that he will be returning for his seventh year as our manager. We are thrilled and cannot wait for the start of the 2024 season."

The Drillers and Hennessey will begin the 2024 regular season on Friday, April 5 at Northwest Arkansas. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 when Tulsa will host Arkansas at ONEOK Field.

