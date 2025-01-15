Help Us Win the Best Seattle Sports Story of 2024

We're thrilled to share that our journey to the 2024 Western Conference Trophy has been nominated for the Best Seattle Sports Story of 2024 by the Seattle Sports Commission!

This nomination highlights the incredible dedication, passion, and teamwork of our Seawolves family-on and off the pitch.

"The Seawolves once again gave Seattle rugby fans plenty to cheer about. Coach Allen Clarke's 2024 team overcame a plague of injuries to make it to the Major League Rugby championship game. They finished with an 11-5 regular-season record, securing the second seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Despite injuries impacting nine players, their resilience and depth of roster led to a thrilling playoff run and the Western Conference Championship Title. Though they lost the title game to the defending champions, the Seawolves ended the season as the MLR Western Conference Champions and led the league in media mentions, bringing national attention to our great city. The Seattle Seawolves were voted "Seattle's Best Sports Team" by our fans, in The Seattle Times 2024 "Best of the PNW People's Choice Awards."

- Seattle Sports Commission.

Let's make history together by bringing home this recognition.

