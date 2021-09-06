Hat Tricks Kids Club Event this Week

The Hat Tricks are extremely excited to invite all Kids Club members to our NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks season-opening series.

The Jr. Hat Tricks open their season against the Northeast Generals this Wednesday and Thursday, September 8th and 9th in Danbury Arena. Both games will have a 7 p.m. puck drop.

All Kids Club members will receive FREE tickets for both games. Kids Club members will also receive a complimentary $10 credit to the arcade.

Tickets will be available for parents for $12 each.

Kids Club memberships are completely free! To sign your child up, click the button below.

To reserve your child's free tickets and to purchase any additional tickets, please contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

Kids Club Sign-Up

Sign-ups are open to be a Hat Tricks Junior Reporter.

Junior Reporters get to interview the players, get an official media credential and participate in the post-game press conference.

Any questions can be directed to Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

