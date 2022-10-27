Harry Potter Is Coming to the Big Screen at Hammons Field on Friday, November 11

All witches, wizards, and muggles alike are invited to spend a magical Friday night with the Springfield Cardinals as we kick off Films at the Field with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on the Hammons Field Video Board on Friday, November 11!

As if enjoying Harry Potter on the biggest TV in Southwest Missouri weren't enough, fans can do so from the award-winning outfield at Hammons Field! Tickets will be just $10 and are general admission for the entire lower seating bowl and the outfield grass.

We will have two climate-controlled VIP options with limited capacity available. One are individual tickets in the SpringNet Champions Club (no food included) for just $15. Luxury Suite Rentals are also available for up to 18 guests for just $150.

RED Access Members will receive the following presale and ticket discounts:

-Member Presale for SpringNet Champions Club ($15/ticket) from 10/27-11/1

-Member Presale for Luxury Suites (Up to 18 for $150) from 10/27-11/1

-Discounted $5 Lower Bowl and Grass Tickets from 10/27-11/1

RED Access Members can access early-bird tickets through the Special Offers section in their My Cardinals Tickets account. To reserve a suite, email Levi Smith at lsmith@cardinals.com.

All tickets and remaining suites will go on sale to all fans starting at 10am on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The movie will start at 7pm, with gates opening at 6pm. There will be fun, Wizarding World activities for families to enjoy once you enter the ballpark! Hammons Field's Clear Bag Policy is still in place for Films at the Field.

Concessions stands will be open for fans to enjoy a variety of snacks and beverages. Please note that Hammons Field is a cash-less stadium.

