Haneef-Park, USA Volleyball Capture Silver at Pan Am Cup

LEÓN, Mexico - San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park earned the silver medal with the U.S. Women's National Team at the 2024 NORCECA Pan American Cup on Sunday following a 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-19) loss to Argentina in the gold medal match. Haneef-Park served as an assistant coach for a United States squad that won six consecutive matches heading into the gold medal match, losing just two sets.

Haneef-Park, the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Coach of the Year, earned her second medal of the summer with USA Volleyball after serving as an assistant for the team silver in July at the NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

Mojo libero Shara Venegas helped Puerto Rico to a sixth-place finish in the Pan Am Cup. Venegas and Puerto Rico went 4-4 in the tournament, with victories over Cuba, Chile and Costa Rica during pool play and a win against Canada in the classification stage.

The U.S. remains the most successful team in Pan Am Cup history with its 15th medal, including seven gold and three silver. The silver medal was the third for the U.S. Women's National Team this summer with runner-up finishes in the Paris Olympics and NORCECA Final Six.

