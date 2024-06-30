Sports stats



Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton at Ottawa - Week 4

June 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


Hamilton head into Ottawa on Canada Day weekend looking to snap their three game losing streak.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from June 30, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central