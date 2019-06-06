Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

Hagerstown opens up a four-game set with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Perdue Stadium. Hagerstown sends righty Joan Adon (4-2, 2.86 ERA) to the bump, while Delmarva counters with RHP Nic Vespi (3-3, 5.17 ERA).

SUNS BLANKED IN BACK-TO-BACK: Despite a second consecutive incredible start from Hagerstown pitching, the Suns were blanked 3-0 by the Lakewood BlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park Wednesday afternoon. Tomas Alastre (L, 3-5) spun six innings, allowing just two hits and one, unearned run in the sixth inning. After that, Angel Guillen got the ball for the Suns (26-33) and allowed the final two runs in two innings. Hagerstown was shut out for the second consecutive game for the first time since June 12-13, 2018, which also came at FirstEnergy Park where the BlueClaws (21-37) shut out Hagerstown 5-0 and 6-0. Tyler McKay (W, 2-3) and Kyle Glogoski combined for the shutout, punching out eight Hagerstown bats in the process. The Suns have not scored a run in their last 20 innings, trekking back to the eighth inning of Monday's extra-inning contest with Lakewood. For the second-straight day, the scoreless tie was broken in the sixth frame. Yerwin Trejo scored the run after reaching on a throwing error from Jose Sanchez and advancing to third on an error from Alastre.

MARVELOUS MAY: Hagerstown recorded the best ERA in Class A-Affiliate baseball in the month of May, working a 2.74 ERA across 29 games in the month. The Suns staff punched out 251 batters in 252 innings, while allowing 77 earned runs. Overall, the South Atlantic League dominated the best pitching staffs of May, holding the top-three marks, with Delmarva (3.05) and Kannapolis (3.09) holding the next two lowest spots after Hagerstown. Quad Cities and Lake County rounded out the top-five team ERAs for May. Hagerstown now holds the seventh-lowest team ERA this season in Class-A baseball, holding a 3.49 mark. Delmarva paces the way with their 2.97 season ERA. They've kept it going into the month of June, allowing nine earned runs across 43 innings (1.88 ERA).

ATTA BOY, ALASTRE: Despite suffering the loss yesterday, Alastre dominated on the bump, retiring the first 12 batters he faced in order. Alastre allowed one, unearned run in the loss while tossing his first quality start of the season.

ONE RUN FUN: After last night's 1-0 loss, Hagerstown is 10-16 in one-run contests,including finishing 2-2 in their last four games. The Suns have now played in 26 single-run games. Last season, Hagerstown played in 29 one-run showdowns, finishing 14-15 in those contests.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day picked up the win in Sunday's game, spinning four three-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his third four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 16.1 innings, he has allowed just seven hits while setting down 16 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.06 over his last six outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .246. In May, the righty made six appearances and earned a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara will represent Hagerstown in the 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star game. This is the first time since 2017 Hagerstown will have multiple representatives in the summer showcase. Lara holds the league's longest hitting streak this season (19 games) and Rhinesmith leads the Suns in on-base percentage (.389).

