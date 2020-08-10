Gulls and Computers 2 Kids to Donate Computers and School Supplies to Local Students Wednesday, August 12

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has partnered with Computers 2 Kids San Diego to fund and provide computers and school supplies to more than 90 local families with school-aged children as they move to a partially digital 2020-21 school year. In addition, Gulls strategic business partners Indian Motorcycle and The Dana on Mission Bay will provide funds to support the program.

Computers 2 Kids San Diego raises funds to help children and their families in San Diego, regardless of their economic status, to be computer literate and have equal access to technology and the crucial educational, occupational, and financial resources that technology can provide to improve their educational options and their futures.

The Gulls backpack program in conjunction with Computers 2 Kids San Diego will include a new laptop computer, pencils, pens, erasers, markers, folders, composition notebooks and a Gulls hat.

Since local school closures began in March, Computers 2 Kids San Diego has distributed more than 18,000 refurbished computers to meet the requests from San Diego families struggling to help their child complete their education from home. Assistance has also been provided to six universities for computers for thousands of collegiate students. Those receiving assistance are also eligible to enroll in Cox Communication's Connect2Compete campaign, which provides affordable internet, ensuring the entire family has the tools required to access life's opportunities.

