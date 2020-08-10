Gulls and Computers 2 Kids to Donate Computers and School Supplies to Local Students Wednesday, August 12
August 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has partnered with Computers 2 Kids San Diego to fund and provide computers and school supplies to more than 90 local families with school-aged children as they move to a partially digital 2020-21 school year. In addition, Gulls strategic business partners Indian Motorcycle and The Dana on Mission Bay will provide funds to support the program.
Computers 2 Kids San Diego raises funds to help children and their families in San Diego, regardless of their economic status, to be computer literate and have equal access to technology and the crucial educational, occupational, and financial resources that technology can provide to improve their educational options and their futures.
The Gulls backpack program in conjunction with Computers 2 Kids San Diego will include a new laptop computer, pencils, pens, erasers, markers, folders, composition notebooks and a Gulls hat.
Since local school closures began in March, Computers 2 Kids San Diego has distributed more than 18,000 refurbished computers to meet the requests from San Diego families struggling to help their child complete their education from home. Assistance has also been provided to six universities for computers for thousands of collegiate students. Those receiving assistance are also eligible to enroll in Cox Communication's Connect2Compete campaign, which provides affordable internet, ensuring the entire family has the tools required to access life's opportunities.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2020
- Gulls and Computers 2 Kids to Donate Computers and School Supplies to Local Students Wednesday, August 12 - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Re-Signs Defenseman Matt Register - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Gulls and Computers 2 Kids to Donate Computers and School Supplies to Local Students Wednesday, August 12
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Jacob Larsson to Two-Year Contract Extension
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sonny Milano to Two-Year Contract Extension
- San Diego Gulls Receives 2019-20 AHL Outstanding Fan Experience Award
- San Diego Gulls Donate $230,000 to San Diego Community in 2019-20