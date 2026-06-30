Guarani Grit: Paraguay Upsets Germany and Advances in the World Cup
Published on June 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2026
- Red Bull New York and FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee Announces Free Knockout Round Schedule For NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub - Red Bull New York
- Austin FC Signs Polish Winger PrzemysÃâ¦Ãâ¡aw PÃâ¦Ãâ¡acheta - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.