Grizzlies Name Steve Brook Manager for 2022 Season.

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announced two-time Frontier League champion Steve Brook as the sixth manager in franchise history Thursday afternoon.

Brook most recently led the River City Rascals for 10 seasons, including a league title in 2019, the Rascals' final season on the circuit. Brook was slated to manage Ottawa, a new addition to the Frontier League, this year before COVID-19 postponed the club's competitive debut until 2022.

It wasn't Brook's only COVID-related false start, either. He originally joined the Grizzlies as pitching coach before the 2020 season was cancelled.

Over a decade as River City's skipper, Brook made his name as one of the best managers in the Frontier League; he went 542-415 (.566) and his clubs played for six league titles with only one losing record. Brook got off the mark in impressive fashion as well: River City went 57-38 (.600) in his first season en route to the 2010 Frontier League championship and followed it up with an astounding 68-27 (.716) record in 2011.

"I'm grateful for and humbled by the opportunity to lead the Gateway Grizzlies on the field in 2022," Brook said. "The season cannot come soon enough! I want to thank Steve Gomric, Rich Sauget Jr. and the rest of the Grizzlies organization and community for the confidence and incredible opportunity. I look forward to an amazing year back in St. Louis."

Brook, 40, pitched in the Frontier League from 2004 to 2007, all four seasons with the Rascals. He went 33-17 with a 4.14 earned run average across 76 appearances (64 starts). Brook compiled an especially strong rookie campaign in 2004, when he posted a 10-2 record and a 2.95 earned run average.

"The Grizzlies look forward to the Brook era for Grizzlies baseball," Grizzlies director Rich Sauget Jr. said. "Steve looks to bring the stability and type of player that Gateway fans will be proud to watch take the field night in and night out. Our whole organization is excited to have a full season to give our fans all that they deserve."

The Grizzlies will return to GCS Credit Union Ballpark in May 2022. Their complete schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Season ticket packages start at $500 and 10-game plans at $100.

"The Gateway Grizzlies are thrilled to sign Steve Brook as our manager," Grizzlies general manager Steve Gomric said. "Steve has a proven record of winning on a consistent basis. He has a championship level of managerial experience. Steve Brook has a tremendous ability to recruit players. When you combine his skill set with the core of young talented players returning, the 2022 Gateway Grizzlies have a bright outlook. I haven't been this excited for a team in almost a decade!"

