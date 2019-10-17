Grizzlies Invite Central Valley to Cheer on the Nationals in the World Series

October 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies are inviting the Central Valley to join them at Chukchansi Park for an Open House to cheer on their parent team, the Washington Nationals, who swept the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday evening and won the National League Championship Series.

The Nationals will play the still-to-be-determined American League champion - either the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros.

"What many people are calling the 'Fresno Magic' has definitely proven to be real," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President. "Counting the Nationals, in the last 10 years, five World Series matchups have included the Grizzlies parent team. In four of those, the Grizzlies' parent team has been crowned World Champions. The Nationals could bring a fifth World Series ring to Fresno."

Other World Series championship teams affiliated with Fresno include the San Francisco Giants (2010, 2012, 2014) and Houston Astros (2017). The Grizzlies are proud to have earned their own title, winning the Triple-A National Championship in 2015.

Open House Details

Chukchansi Park, and its left-field Fresno Social area, will be open, with free admission, on Tuesday, Oct. 22; Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Oct. 25.

Times are yet to be announced, but gates will open 15 minutes before first pitch. The team will announce the times on its website, FresnoGrizzlies.com, when available. Fans are asked to enter through Gate 2 at H Street & Kern. Select food items will be available for purchase.

There will be no gathering on Saturday, Oct. 26, because of a Fresno FC game at the stadium.

If necessary, the Open House, and the opportunity to cheer on the Nationals, will continue on Sunday, Oct. 27; Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29.

We celebrate by giving back! During each of the open house parties, we will be collecting non-perishable foods and new/gently used coats to benefit the Fresno Rescue Mission during the holiday season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 17, 2019

Grizzlies Invite Central Valley to Cheer on the Nationals in the World Series - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.