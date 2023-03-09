Grizzlies Hire Kyle Gaedele as Hitting Coach

March 9, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that Kyle Gaedele has been hired as their hitting coach for the 2022-23 season.

Originally from Arlington Heights, Illinois, the 33 year-old comes to the Grizzlies with extensive experience. As a player, he was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, spending five seasons in their system while advancing up to Double-A.

He then joined up with Grizzlies manager Steve Brook as a member of the River City Rascals in the Frontier League, where he put up all-star caliber numbers in 2016, batting .308 with 14 homers, 17 doubles, 50 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases in 88 games. Gaedele added an additional home run and six RBIs in nine playoff games that season, helping the Rascals to an appearance in the Frontier League Championship Series.

Since his playing career concluded in 2018, Gaedele has worked independently with hitters from the junior college level to MLB, and has also coached high school baseball in Arizona.

"Kyle Gaedele brings a tremendous amount of passion and dedication to the Grizzlies organization," Brook said. "I'm so excited to watch him thrive in this role and have a positive impact on our players. His service-minded philosophy fits perfectly on my staff along with Nick Kennedy and Alex Ferguson."

"I'm excited to reunite with (Steve) Brook and Nick (Kennedy) again," Gaedele added. "We have some unfinished business to attend to going back to our time together in River City by bringing home a championship, this time to Gateway. I am looking forward to this opportunity."

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.