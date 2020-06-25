Greenville Top Fundraiser in MiLB's CommUNITY First Campaign

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive, along with long-time corporate partners Trehel Corporation, Duke Energy, and Spinx, recently participated in Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First campaign during the month of May, helping raise critical funds and resources for those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this effort, the Drive along with its partners aimed to maximize community impact and dollars raised; ultimately raising over $7,200 - the highest amount raised of all Minor League Baseball teams in the country!

"We've always worked tirelessly in both good and challenging times to position the Drive as the 'Front Porch Of The Community' so it's a great privilege for us to take part in Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign and give back to those who need it most," said Craig Brown, President and Owner of the Greenville Drive. "To raise the most funds across all of Minor League Baseball, and to do so with the great help of our long-time friends and partners at Trehel, Spinx, and Duke Energy, is humbling and speaks to the generosity and collaborative spirit of our partners and the Upstate community. COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of daily life and we're grateful for the help of our partners and the opportunity to use our platform to help those impacted the most."

These critical funds will be distributed locally to Harvest Hope Food Bank and throughout the Upstate to help those most in need. In addition, as part of this effort, the Drive has also committed to donating 750 tickets to an Opening Week game during the 2021 season to be utilized by local heroes and frontline workers battling COVID-19. In total, because of the great work done by the Drive and its partners, as well as all Minor League Baseball teams across the country, over 550,000 meals will be donated to families through Feeding America's nationwide network, and over 5,500 MiLB tickets will be provided to heroes and frontline workers across the nation.

"The Greenville Drive are a shining example of a team bringing together its local community and corporate partners to help individuals most impacted by COVID-19," said Courtney Nehls, Director of Community Engagement of Minor League Baseball. "We are grateful to the Drive for putting forth such an extraordinary effort throughout the entire MiLB CommUNITY First initiative, and in turn, donating the most funds and tickets to the national campaign."

For more information and details on the success and impact of the CommUNITY First Program, please visit GreenvilleDrive.com/commUNITYFirst.

