Greene Donates Thousands of New Cleats to Youth Players

LOS ANGELES - Louisville Bats star pitcher Hunter Greene gave away 3,000 pairs of new baseball cleats (each valued around $100) to local kids and high school baseball players near his hometown in Los Angeles.

"I'm doing this because I have the platform to be able to give back," Greene told CBS LA on Saturday (Nov. 27). "It's important to spread the love, be able to provide kids with the best resources, the best equipment... Especially with the pandemic and COVID last year, it was really hard for families to put their money together and get the best of the best for their children. If I can help with that and make the kids feel special, that's the ultimate goal. And I'm happy and proud to do that."

View the full story/video here:

https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/11/27/baseball-pitcher-hunter-greene-gives-away-thousands-of-cleats-to-kids-in-pacoima

Greene also previously donated new baseball equipment to the Kentucky Diamonds (a youth baseball program which provides sports opportunities for youth minorities who may otherwise be unable to afford them) in a postgame ceremony at Louisville Slugger Field in September. The baseball club publicly thanked Greene in a Facebook post here:

https://www.facebook.com/KYDiamondsBaseball/posts/939467600116670

