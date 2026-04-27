"GRAHAM SMITH IN STOPPAGE TIME!!!"

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Graham Smith scored a stoppage-time winner to lift the Charleston Battery to a 2-1 victory against Loudoun United FC in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night as the visitors extended their undefeated streak in the series across all competitions to 13 games.







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