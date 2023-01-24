Glacier Infielder Jason Hinchman to Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have acquired the contract of Range Riders infielder Jason Hinchman. Hinchman was signed by the Range Riders in the offseason, and had yet to make an appearance at Flathead Field. Hinchman was All-Time D1 HR leader in the State of Tennessee and All-Time Ohio Valley Conference HR Leader.

