Giants Edge Grizzlies, Extend Win Streak To Six Games

The San Jose Giants won their sixth consecutive game with a 2-1 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. Four Giants pitchers - Gerelmi Maldonado, Esmerlin Vinicio, Luis Moreno and Will Kempner - combined for 12 strikeouts and no walks while an outstanding defensive play made by shortstop Anthony Rodriguez in the top of the ninth helped seal the narrow win. San Jose (32-17) has now taken the first four games of their series against Fresno and won eight in a row overall at home.

Maldonado had a dominant four-inning start for the Giants surrendering only two singles and no runs with no walks and five strikeouts. The hard-throwing right-hander, who topped out at 99 MPH, retired the final eight batters of his outing.

Maldonado matched-up with top Rockies prospect Jordy Vargas, who began his night with five scoreless innings. San Jose's only hit over the first five frames was a Rodriguez infield single with two outs in the bottom of the first.

The Giants would finally breakthrough in the bottom of the sixth scratching across one run against Vargas to take a 1-0 lead. Leadoff batter Turner Hill began the inning with a line drive single to center before Diego Velasquez laced a single into right to put runners on the corners. Matt Higgins was up next and his sacrifice fly to center brought home Hill with the first run of the contest.

Meanwhile, the San Jose bullpen was excellent on Friday as Vinicio fired two scoreless innings over the fifth and sixth before Moreno kept Fresno off the board in the seventh and eighth. The Grizzlies leadoff hitter reached safely against Vinicio in each of his two innings on the mound, but in both instances, the runner was stranded. Vinicio walked none and struck out four during his two-inning stint.

After the Giants took the lead in the sixth, Fresno threatened against Moreno in the top of the seventh as back-to-back singles from Skyler Messinger and Jesus Ordonez put runners on first and second with none out. Moreno though recovered to strikeout Robby Martin before Parker Kelly grounded into an inning-ending double play as the score remained at 1-0. Moreno then fanned two in a perfect top of the eighth.

San Jose added a key insurance run in the bottom of the eighth as P.J. Hilson led off with a single up the middle. Hilson then stole second and advanced to third when the throw from the catcher Ordonez bounced into shallow center for an error. After Hill grounded out to shortstop, Velasquez worked a full-count walk. Higgins was up next and he hit a chopper to first that Kelly fielded, but his throw to second, in an attempt to force out Velasquez, was wide and ended up in shallow left center field. Hilson raced home on the play as the lead grew to 2-0.

Kempner then took over on the mound for the Giants in the top of the ninth and while Fresno scored once, their comeback effort would fall short. Consecutive singles from Jesus Bugarin and Andy Perez to start the inning put runners on the corners with none out. Messinger, who was 3-for-3 on the night, then stepped to the plate and hit a sharp grounder up the middle that was stopped by a diving Rodriguez at shortstop, who started a spectacular 6-4-3 double play. A run scored as Bugarin came home to make it 2-1, but with the bases then empty, Kempner retired the next hitter, Ordonez, on a pop out to end the game.

Vinicio (2-3) was credited with the win for San Jose with Kempner collecting his first save of the year.

The Grizzlies out-hit the Giants 8-4, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Velasquez (1-for-1) reached base in all four of his plate appearances for San Jose on a single, two walks and an HBP. Higgins (0-for-3, 2 RBI) drove in both of the Giants' runs. San Jose notched their seventh consecutive victory over Fresno and improved to 12-1 in one-run games this season.

With the win, the Giants maintained their seven-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the first half North Division race. 17 games remain in the half.

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Miguel Yajure is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

