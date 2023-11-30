Get Your Christmas Pictures Taken with Rocky and Juice

November 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







The RockHounds are diving into the spirit of Christmas on Saturday, December 16th, as they host their "Christmas at the Ballpark" event. The event runs from 10am-2pm at the Souvenir Store located at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Entry is free and furry four-legged family members are welcome (must be leashed).

Create the perfect Christmas card with a photo of yourself with Rocky and Juice in a decorated studio setting. Snap photos with your cell phone or purchase a copy taken by the team's professional photographer. Need to do some last-minute Christmas shopping? Enjoy some warm hot chocolate and cookies as you browse the Souvenir Store selection for gifts for yourself or the baseball fans in your life. The limited Holiday Ticket Offer will be available for sale - a $265 value for only $200. This offer includes a Chip adjustable cap and a flex book containing 20 undated field ticket vouchers for the 2024 season - a perfect gift for any RockHounds' fan.

Whether you need more family photos, gifts for the holiday season, or are looking for more information on the upcoming 2024 season - the RockHounds invite you out to Momentum Bank Ballpark for "Christmas at the Ballpark"!

For more details, call (432)520-2255.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 30, 2023

Get Your Christmas Pictures Taken with Rocky and Juice - Midland RockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.