Get Ready to Cheer: Season Kicks off Soon

February 11, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Salina Liberty News Release









Salina Liberty vs. the Washington Wolfpack

(Salina Liberty) Salina Liberty vs. the Washington Wolfpack(Salina Liberty)

Attention, Salina Liberty fans! The countdown has officially begun, and we are just over a month away from the exhilarating kickoff of the football season! Get ready to immerse yourself in the unique arena football experience that only the Liberty can offer, where every game is a thrilling spectacle filled with heart-pounding action and unforgettable moments. Mark your calendars, because you won't want to miss a single play or the incredible camaraderie that our community shares during each match! Secure your tickets early to guarantee your spot in the electrifying atmosphere of our home games, where the excitement is palpable, and the spirit of teamwork shines bright. Let's rally together and show our pride as we cheer on our team-Salina Liberty is committed to delivering an unforgettable season, and we can't wait to share it with our loyal fans! ¬Å

TICKET SALES

Mark your calendars because ticket sales will officially kick off on February 12 at 10:00 AM. This is your chance to secure your spot in the action and experience the electrifying atmosphere of our home games. We invite you to join our vibrant community of supporters and cheer on our team as they battle it out on the field. Gather your family and friends, and be part of the unforgettable moments that await us this season! Together, let's make memories, celebrate victories, and create a strong fan engagement that will echo throughout the year!

GAME SCHEDULE

The Salina Liberty is ecstatic to unveil our highly anticipated home and away schedule. Each game presents an incredible opportunity for supporters to rally behind our athletes, showcasing the vibrant sports culture that thrives in Salina. We warmly invite you to mark your calendars and join us at both our home games and away matches, as your presence amplifies the energy and spirit of our beloved team. Together, we can create unforgettable memories and foster a strong sense of belonging within our community. Stay connected with us for the latest updates on game times, ticket availability, and special events, as we continue our commitment to competitive gameplay and community engagement. Let's make this season one to remember, filled with excitement and camaraderie for fans and families alike!

SPONSOR PACKAGE INFORMATION

We are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated sponsorship packages will be delivered during the week of March 17! This exciting moment marks the beginning of an incredible partnership with the Salina Liberty, and we can't wait to share the meticulously prepared packages that showcase our appreciation for your invaluable support. Your commitment to our team not only enhances our community engagement but also creates unforgettable experiences for our fans throughout the upcoming season. We are deeply grateful for your partnership, and we invite you to join the Salina Liberty family as we work together to strengthen our connections within the community and deliver an unforgettable season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.