February 11 Transactions Update

February 11, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We continue to have exciting news coming every day. Tonight, one of the best receivers in Arena Football will announce where he is playing in 2025. Join us as Darius Prince announces his home for the 2025 AF1 season. Here are other players who will be joining Prince in the debut season of Arena Football One. Here is the February 11, 2025, AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Deshon Williams Washington TE/DE

Joey Buckley Arizona WR

Camauri Barney SW Kansas OL

Omarr Roberts SW Kansas OL

Caleb Schaffer SW Kansas OL

DaShaun Young SW Kansas WR

