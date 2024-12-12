Get Ready for the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase
December 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
This holiday season, nobody is more prepared for G League basketball than Himothy! Get ready for the action as NBA scouts and all 31 teams converge in Orlando, FL for the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by @TheGeneralAuto.
Who will put on a show and earn an #NBACallUp? Watch the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by @TheGeneralAuto LIVE Dec. 19-22.
Check out the NBA G League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 12, 2024
- Osceola Magic Fall to Rio Grande Valley Vipers 116-110 - Osceola Magic
- Vipers Outlast Osceola - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Stockton Kings Defeat Santa Cruz Warriors on AAPI Night - Stockton Kings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.