Get Ready for a Celebration of Canadian Soccer this Weekend!
June 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
The Canadian men's national team play France this weekend, and there are four exciting Canadian Premier League matches as well in what will be a true celebration of Canadian soccer
Kristian Jack sets it all up
canpl.ca/tickets OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Match Notes: VFC at YOR - June 9 - Vancouver FC
- Atlético Ottawa and Local Partners Announces the Launch of Summer Indigenous Soccer Program - Atletico Ottawa
- Canadian Premier League Joins Forces with Marvel to Launch Super Hero Days Series - CPL
- Vancouver FC Defender James Cameron Earns Call up for Canada - Vancouver FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.