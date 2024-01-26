Georgia Southern Takes the Field against Georgia March 5th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, in partnership with the University of Georgia (Southeastern Conference) and Georgia Southern University (Sun Belt Conference), is excited to continue the SRP Park College Showcase Baseball on Tuesday, March 5th. Georgia Southern University will be the home team with first pitch slated for 6:35PM. Gates will open at 5:00PM.

"SRP Park is always electric when the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Southern Eagles take the field," stated GreenJackets Vice President, Tom Denlinger, "These are two premiere programs in College Baseball and we always look forward to the CSRA to pack the park!"

SRP Park, Georgia Southern University & the University of Georgia will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets Season Seat Members, Sponsors & both Georgia Southern University and UGA Season Ticket Holders starting Monday, January 29th. UGA and Georgia Southern University Season Seat holders will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2nd at 10AM at the SRP Park Box Office and online at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Ticket Pricing for University of Georgia vs. Georgia Southern game:

WOW! Club- $28

The Miracle Dealer's Lounge- $28

VIP Loge Box- $20

SRP Federal Credit Union Premier Box- $20

Batter's Box- $16

Dugout Reserved- $14

Reserved- $13

General Admission/SRO: $11

GreenJackets Information on reserving seats for University of Georgia vs. Georgia Southern game:

Monday, January 29th at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2024 GreenJackets Full Season Ticket Members, Full Season Ticket Holders & Sponsors, Georgia Southern Season Ticket Holders and University of Georgia Season Ticket Holders, Alumni & Booster Clubs

Tuesday, January 30th at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2024 GreenJackets Half Season Ticket Holders

Wednesday, January 31st at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2024 GreenJackets 20-Game Holders

Thursday, February 1st at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2024 GreenJackets Founding Partners

VIP Sales will cease on Thursday, February 1st at 11:59pm

VIP Sales do not guarantee your GreenJackets Season Seat location

