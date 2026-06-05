Generals Hold on for Third Straight Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Despite seeing their 6-run lead whittled down by the end, Victoria Generals still held off for a 7-5 victory on Thursday. The Sherman Shadowcats closed the gap by scoring in the late innings to close the gap.

A single by Austin Marlin on the seventh pitch of the at-bat put the Generals on the board in the top of the first. A ground out by Marlin extended the Generals lead to 2-0 in the top of the second inning. The Generals scored one run in the top of the third on a solo home run to left field by Graham Charboneau, his first on this young season.

Asa Sampson earned the win for Generals. The starter allowed three hits and one run over three innings, striking out two and walking two. Tyler Carnes took the loss for the Shadowcats. The hurler went two innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits, striking out four and walking two. Ryan Dugas tossed two innings of scoreless ball for Victoria Generals in relief. The southpaw surrendered three hits, striking out one and walking two.

Marlin provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led the Generals with two runs batted in. The first baseman went 1-for-5 on the day. Diego Alfonso went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Generals in hits. Blake Risko collected two hits for the Generals in four at bats. The Generals had a strong eye at the plate, collecting 10 walks for the game. Charboneau, Brian Schumacher, and Braden Fuentes led the team with two walks each. Fuentes stole two bases. Victoria Generals ran wild on the base paths, amassing six stolen bases for the game.

The Shadowcats collected nine hits in the game. Ryan Sessions, Hayley, and Easton Ford each collected two hits for the Shadowcats. Hayley led the team with two runs batted in. The infielder went 2-for-5 on the day.

The Generals wrap up tomorrow night in Sherman before heading back to Riverside Stadium for a two-game series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Saturday night will be Educator's Night presented by Whataburger. Educators and students will be admitted FREE thanks to our sponsor Whataburger. Sunday night will be Bark at the Park presented by Doghouse Design Company! Bring your dog to the game and be admitted FREE.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 5, 2026

Generals Hold on for Third Straight Win - Victoria Generals

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