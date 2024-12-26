Game Preview - Halifax vs Albany

December 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds will look to get into the win column for the first time this season when they take on the Albany FireWolves at Scotiabank Centre on Saturday night. Opening face-off is set for 7:00 p.m AT.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds' offence has hit double digits in goals in two of their three games to open the year.

Clarke Petterson and Randy Staats continue to lead the Thunderbirds in scoring, combining for 14 assists last game in Colorado. Dawson Theede (11G, 8A) leads the Thunderbirds in goals through three contests. He's had at least a hat trick and six points in each game this year.

Jason Knox (6G, 4A), Thomas Hoggarth (7G, 3A), and Bo Bowhunter (2G, 1A) had seven goals combined in Colorado while Cole Kirst had a three-point night in his season debut a week ago.

Jake Withers was able to come away with 25 face-off wins and 19 loose balls despite the loss. Ryan Terefenko had a pair of assists and six loose balls, Graeme Hossack had seven loose balls, and Trevor Smyth got his first goal of the year in transition.

Warren Hill has assumed the cage for the Thunderbirds so far this season, but he was pulled in the team's last game. Drew Hutchison finished out that contest, making 31 saves. Hill sits with a 13.60 GAA and a .735 SV% in three games while Hutchison has a 16.95 GAA and a .689 SV% in his lone appearance this year.

Scouting the FireWolves

The FireWolves return the majority of the offensive lineup that helped the team to an NLL Cup Final last year. The attack is lead by second-year men Alex Simmons (5G, 12A) and Tye Kurtz (6G, 7A). Simmons was named the NLL Rookie of the Year last season after a 96-point year. He was also up for NLL MVP. Kurtz was also named a Rookie of the Year finalist for his efforts.

Albany has some of the best depth in the league, and they've added to their left side with 2023 first-overall pick Dyson Williams (3G, 5A) and Eric Fannell (5A), who the FireWolves acquired from Halifax this off-season.

Ethan Walker (4G, 6A), Sam Firth (6G, 5A), and Travis Longboat (2G, 6A) have all been trusted options offensively.

The FireWolves also like to get out and run in transition, and they've added two pieces in draftee Will Johansen and free-agent Zach Masson. Both have two goals apiece through three games and have pushed the ball aggressively. Colton Watkinson and Jackson Nishimura are also threats on the run.

Doug Jamieson will get the nod for the FireWolves in net for this game. The veteran netminder has started off strong again this year, holding an 8.83 goals-against average and a .816 save percentage along with a 2-1 record.

Maki-ng History

Saturday night's game will also serve as a significant one off the floor for the Thunderbirds. Maki Jenner will become the first woman in NLL history to do colour commentary when she joins Peter Dalliday on the broadcast this weekend.

Jenner is in her third season with the Thunderbirds organization, but she's no stranger to making waves in the sport of lacrosse. She became the first woman to call a Western Lacrosse Association Game in 2022 with the Victoria Shamrocks. This past summer, she was the first woman to call a Minto Cup game and she was also on the call for the inaugural women's lacrosse game at the 2024 World Box Championships.

"This is one of the biggest moments of my career so far," Jenner said to Adam Levi earlier this week. "It's a huge honour, and I feel really privileged to be able to have this opportunity. It means a lot to have the support of the league and the Halifax Thunderbirds' organization behind me and to have such a great support system around me."

Milestone Watch

Jake Withers needs one game played to reach 100 for his career

Warren Hill needs five minutes played to reach 4,000 for his career

Thomas Hoggarth needs one point to reach 200 for his career

Mitch Wilde needs four loose balls to reach 500 for his career

Dawson Theede needs 13 loose balls to reach 200 for his career

Warren Hill needs 43 saves to reach 3,000 for his career

Broadcast Info

Fans can tune into all the action on Saturday night on TSN+ in Canada or Worldwide on NLL+

