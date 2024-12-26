NLL Top Things to Know: Week 5

Week 5 kicks off this Saturday at 6 PM ET with a history-making game in Nova Scotia, featuring the first-ever female analyst, Maki Jenner! Then at 6:30 PM, tune in for an ESPN2 game featuring the back-to-back champions!

History in the Making! - This Saturday at 6 PM ET, Maki Jenner will make history as the first female analyst for an NLL game, calling the action between the Halifax Thunderbirds and Albany FireWolves.

Tune in for this holiday milestone! Buffalo's Sports Weekend Just Got Bigger! - The undefeated Buffalo Bandits are set to take center stage this Saturday with a sellout crowd, adding to an action-packed holiday weekend in Buffalo! With both the Sabres and Bills playing at home, it's a weekend of excitement you won't want to miss.

Ho-ho-home of the Champs! - Get into the holiday spirit this Saturday as the undefeated, back-to-back NLL Cup champions, the Buffalo Bandits, raise their championship banner! Tune in at 6:15 PM ET on ESPN+ for the ceremony, followed by the Knighthawks vs. Bandits game at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2. Fans in Canada and worldwide (except the U.S.) can watch the ceremony on NLL+ and TSN+. Don't miss this festive moment.

Sleighing the Competition! - As we enter Week 5, the Buffalo Bandits aren't the only ones dashing through the season undefeated! Joining them are the Saskatchewan Rush (3-0), Calgary Roughnecks (2- 0), and Georgia Swarm (3-0). These teams are wrapping up wins and staying on top of the nice list.

Speaking of Undefeated Teams! Catch the undefeated Calgary Roughnecks as they take on the Vancouver Warriors at 9:00 PM. It's a holiday showdown you won't want to miss as both teams look to keep their streaks merry and bright.

NLL Friday Night on TSN Special Saturday Edition - Get ready to "wrap" up the year with a festive showdown. The Ottawa Black Bears (1-1) take on the Toronto Rock (0-3) this Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Finish Off the Holiday Weekend in Style! - Don't miss the undefeated Georgia Swarm (3-0) as they take on the Colorado Mammoth (3-1) this Sunday at 4 PM. Will the Swarm keep their undefeated record going, or will the Mammoth hand them their first loss of the season? It's the perfect way to wrap up a festive weekend of action.

