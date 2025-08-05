FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Seneca Nation Makes Historic Deal to Purchase Rochester Knighthawks
August 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
In an announcement this morning at Blue Cross Arena, NLL Commissioner Brett Frood revealed the sale of the Knighthawks to the Seneca Nation.
