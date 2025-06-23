FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Top Plays of WNBA Week 5
June 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Check out the top plays from around the W from Week 5 of play!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2025
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream - June 24 - Dallas Wings
- Ogwumike Leads Seattle over New York, 89-79 - Seattle Storm
- FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Five Indiana Fever Games in 2025 - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries (7-6) vs. Connecticut (2-12) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Sun Drop Road Contest to Valkyries, 87-63 - Connecticut Sun
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.