FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage

June 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Cortnee Vine struck in the opening minute and Brianna Pinto sealed it in the final secodns, lifting the North Carolina Courage to their first-ever win in LA despite rookie Riley Tiernan's seventh goal of the season for Angel City.

