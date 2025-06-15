FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage
June 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Cortnee Vine struck in the opening minute and Brianna Pinto sealed it in the final secodns, lifting the North Carolina Courage to their first-ever win in LA despite rookie Riley Tiernan's seventh goal of the season for Angel City.
