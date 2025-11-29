NLL Toronto Rock

Full Game Highlights: Toronto Rock vs Oshawa FireWolves

Published on November 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
The Oshawa FireWolves defeat the Toronto Rock 8-7 to win their Franchise Debut. November 28, 2025.

