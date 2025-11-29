Full Game Highlights: Toronto Rock vs Oshawa FireWolves
Published on November 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
The Oshawa FireWolves defeat the Toronto Rock 8-7 to win their Franchise Debut. November 28, 2025.
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Ottawa Welcomes San Diego to Open 2025-26 Campaign - Ottawa Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.