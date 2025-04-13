Full Game Highlights: San Diego Seals vs Albany FireWolves

April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Full highlights from Albany's 12-10 win over San Diego. Tye Kurtz led with a sock trick. April 12, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.