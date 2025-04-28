Full Game Highlights: Quarterfinals: Rochester Knighthawks vs Vancouver Warriors
April 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
Full highlights from Vancouver's 15-10 win over Rochester in the Quarterfinals. Keegan Bal led Vancouver with 11 points. April 16, 2025.
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 28, 2025
