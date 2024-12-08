Full Game Highlights: Buffalo Bandits vs Rochester Knighthawks
December 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Full highlights from Buffalo's 15-7 win over Rochester. December 7, 2024
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 8, 2024
- Thunderbirds Drop Home Opener to Roughnecks - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Pull Away in Fourth to Hand 'Hawks 15-7 Loss - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Eight-Goal 4th Quarter Propels Bandits to 15-7 Win in Season Opener
- Bandits' Chase for a Three-Peat Begins Saturday against Rochester
- Bandits Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule
- 'Pressure Makes Diamonds': Bandits Embracing Challenge of Three-Peat
- Bandits Announce 2024-25 Roster