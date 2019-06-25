Fuel Sign Michigan Graduate Warren

June 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Brendan Warren to a standard player contract for the 2019-20 season.

Warren, 22, will look to make his professional hockey debut with the Fuel this season. The native of Carelton, MI comes to Indianapolis after spending four years at the University of Michigan. While donning the Wolverines uniform, the 6'0, 192 pound forward skated in 149 NCAA contests, tallying 18 goals and 27 assists and helped his team to a Big Ten Championship in 2016.

Prior to his time at Michigan, the third-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes (81st overall) spent two seasons in the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), appearing in 53 USHL contests and earning 32 points (19g, 13a). While with the USNTDP, Warren wore the Stars and Stripes for the Under-17 World Hockey Championship and the Under-18 World Junior Championship, winning a gold medal in both tournaments.

With the signing of Warren, the Fuel have begun their putting together their roster for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

