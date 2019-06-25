Board of Governors Approves Norfolk's Transfer of Controlling Interest

June 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Norfolk Admirals' Membership from a group led by Ardon Wiener to a group led by Patrick Cavanagh.

"Patrick's history with the Admirals and ties to the Hampton Roads' community position him to grow the brand the sport significantly under his leadership," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Our Board of Governors is extremely excited to welcome Patrick and his ownership to the ECHL because of his vision for hockey in the Norfolk market."

Cavanagh is a former professional hockey player who began his career with the ECHL's Hampton Roads Admirals in 1989-90. He went on to see action in the ECHL with Erie, Huntsville, Dayton and Nashville, while also playing in the Central Hockey League, International Hockey League and American Hockey League, before retiring in 1996-97.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.