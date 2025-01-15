Frost Fall to Sirens 3-2 in Jersey Shootout

January 15, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Newark, NJ - The Minnesota Frost suffered their first road defeat of the season - falling to the New York Sirens 3-2 in a record-setting, seven-round shootout at the Prudential Center. Kendall Coyne Schofield and Melissa Channell-Watkins scored for the Frost, who held a 2-1 lead late in the third period before the Sirens tallied the six-on-five equalizer with a little over a minute remaining in the game. A scoreless overtime led to the shootout, with New York's Jessie Eldridge scoring in round seven to grab the extra point. Maddie Rooney stopped 32 of 34 shots in regulation and overtime for the Frost. The loss ended a five-game road winning streak dating back to last Spring's Walter Cup Championship run for the Frost, who remain atop the PWHL standings.

QUOTES

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on Schroeder's performance: "Corinne has been outstanding, and I think she's been outstanding all year, not just the last three games. It just feels like when she's in net, there's a calming presence to her being back there. It gives our team a lot of confidence to play the way we want to play on the ice, and I can't emphasize that enough. She is a professional who comes to work every day, she does the right things, and she is truly mastering her craft. She is amongst the best goalies in the world, and she's one of them."

New York Forward Elle Hartje: "When we look at the schedule, we don't see them (Minnesota) or prepare any differently. We prepare for every team that we play; we just happen to have a lot of films on Minnesota and probably know their game a bit more intimately than other teams. But, in the nature of this league, it's a pretty small group of teams, and so there's rivalry amongst everybody. We want to be the best team every time we play them."

Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee: "Games are tight, we know all the games are going to be tight and we've had tight games with them. We're a minute away from getting three points and they get a six-on-five goal late. They hemmed us in with the six-on-four for a long time and we got tired and didn't get a clear. It's nothing major that we must change up, it's a good game and both teams are battling hard and it's tough to get points."

Minnesota forward Taylor Heise: "We've left some things to be decided I guess in these games, I don't know if it's a rivalry more so with them, or just with our own selves. We want to win every single game, but we know in this league that's what's going to happen. We took a point - that's not always what you want - but you want something when you come out of it, and I think when you look at it these games are always going to be close."

NOTABLES

This was the first seven-round shootout in PWHL history. There have been four shootouts this season and eleven all-time.

Three of the four meetings between these teams this season have now gone to extra time, including two shootouts. Minnesota leads the league with five games beyond regulation (3-2) followed by New York with four (3-1).

Minnesota suffered their first loss in four all-time shootouts. The Frost were 2-0 in shootouts during the inaugural season and entered the game 1-0 after defeating New York in a shootout on Dec. 22 at Prudential Center.

Jessie Eldridge (2/2) scored on her first two career shootout attempts. She was one of four players to take multiple shootout attempts along with teammate Alex Carpenter (1/2), and Minnesota's Taylor Heise (1/3) and Britta Curl-Salemme (1/2).

Corinne Schroeder had her shutout streak capped at 178:15, spanning parts of four games dating back to Dec. 29. She stopped 73 consecutive shots between goals.

Schroeder and Maddie Rooney continue to lead the league in goals-against averages at 1.86 and 1.96, respectively.

Sarah Fillier's goal moved her into first place in the PWHL scoring race with 11 points in 10 games. Her five goals are tied for the league-lead with Carpenter and Curl-Salemme.

Mellissa Channell-Watkins recorded her first career PWHL goal and fourth point of the season. The Frost defender's milestone marker was tallied in her 34th game and 23rd shot on goal in two seasons.

Kendall Coyne Schofield moved into a tie for second in league scoring with 10 points (4G, 6A) in 11 games. The Frost captain recorded her third multi-point game of the season and second in four games against New York. Her last five goals have come against the Sirens, including all four scored this season.

Coyne Schofield led all players with five shots, moving her into a tie for first in the league with Montréal's Laura Stacy at 36 shots on goal.

Paetyn Levis recorded her second goal of the season, and second point against Minnesota in four games. The Sirens forward has three points (2G, 1A) in 10 games which equals her total in 23 games during the inaugural season (3A).

Elle Hartje recorded her fourth assist of the season. The Sirens fifth-round pick is tied for second among rookies in the category.

At 6:46 of the first period, a potential Minnesota goal by Kelly Pannek was reviewed by the on-ice officials and the PWHL Central Situation Room. The goal was disallowed as it was determined that the point of the puck striking the stick was above the height of the crossbar (high stick).

New York improved their league-leading penalty kill efficiency to 90.9% after holding Minnesota to 0/3 on the power play.

The Sirens have now won a league-best five of six games when scoring the game's first goal.

This is the first head-to-head PWHL matchup to complete four games with New York leading Minnesota in the season series 8-4 in points.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Minnesota 0 1 1 0 - 2

New York 1 0 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, New York, Levis 2 8:45. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-2, Minnesota, Coyne Schofield 4 (Batherson), 1:32. Penalties-Eldridge Ny (tripping), 5:44; Hobson Ny (interference), 11:40; Zandee-Hart Ny (cross checking), 13:53.

3rd Period-3, Minnesota, Channell-Watkins 1 (Coyne Schofield), 10:39. 4, New York, Fillier 5 (Roque, Hartje), 18:59. Penalties-Flaherty Min (boarding), 16:39.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Minnesota 2 (Curl-Salemme G, Thompson NG, Heise NG, Jaques NG, Heise G, Curl-Salemme NG, Heise NG), New York 3 (Tulus NG, Carpenter G, Fillier NG, Eldridge G, Shelton NG, Carpenter NG, Eldridge G).

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 7-12-8-3-0-30. New York 10-12-11-1-1-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Minnesota 0 / 3; New York 0 / 1.

Goalies-Minnesota, Rooney 5-1-0-1 (34 shots-32 saves). New York, Schroeder 6-2-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-1,780

THREE STARS

1. Corinne Schroeder (NY) 28 SV

2. Sarah Fillier (NY) 1G

3. Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) 1G, 1A

STANDINGS

Minnesota (4-3-2-2) - 20 PTS - 1st Place

New York (3-3-1-3) - 16 PTS - 3rd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Minnesota: Friday, January 17 at Montréal at 7:00 p.m. ET

New York: Saturday, January 25 at Toronto at 2:00 p.m. ET (Battle on Bay Street, Scotiabank Arena)

