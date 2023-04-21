Friday, April 21 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park
April 21, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
Friday, April 21, 2023 | 6:35 PM CT | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS
Mississippi Braves (ATL) (3-9, 4th SL South, -6.0) vs.
Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (9-3, 1st SL South, +3.0)
Starting Pitchers: RHP Scott Blewett (0-0, --) vs. RHP Sean Hunley (0-0, 1.13)
Game #13 | Home Game #7
Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat
Listen Live: 102.1 The Box
Today's Roster Moves
N/A
Today's Promotions:
Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by William Carey University!
Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!
