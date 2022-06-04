Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies RHP Victor Juarez and Nuts RHP Joseph Hernandez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

PLAYOFF RACE: The Grizzlies hold a four-game lead over the San Jose Giants with 17 games left in the first half. If Fresno holds on to win the first half, they will clinch a playoff berth for the second straight season since joining the California League.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the second series between the clubs in 2022 and the first meeting in Modesto. Last season, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. In 2021, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

THAT GAME WAS NUTS: After playing the shortest game of the 2022 season on Thursday (1 hour, 59 minutes), the Grizzlies and Nuts decided to give the fans some wild and free baseball Friday night from John Thurman Field. The squads battled for 3 hours and 36 minutes, where ultimately, the Grizzlies outlasted the Nuts 11-10 in a 12-inning marathon. The 12-frames were tied for the most innings played by the Grizzlies since they became a Rockies affiliate (May 11, 2022 at Visalia) and the 3-hour, 36 minute contest was the second-longest time of game over the past two seasons for Fresno (one minute shorter than May 14, 2021 vs. Visalia). Both teams combined to score 21 runs on 26 hits, 12 walks, five errors and one hit-by-pitch. The clubs pooled together five lead changes and were tied three separate times. The Grizzlies offense tallied 13 hits with five of them going for extra-bases. Four batters secured multi-hit games with Adael Amador leading the charge. The 19-year-old smoked a quartet of hits and scored three times, both season-highs by a Fresno batter. One of Amador's four hits was a leadoff homer, his fourth instance completing that feat. EJ Andrews Jr. added a trio of hits and RBI, both career-bests for the Fresno State product. Andrews Jr. grounded into a double play in the 12th, which plated the go-ahead and eventual winning run. Hunter Goodman and Juan Guerrero notched two hits and RBI apiece with the latter lacing an early RBI double. Finally, Trevor Boone clobbered the other Grizzlies clout, a solo shot in the eighth. It was Boone's sixth bomb of the year. Lefty Felix Ramires (1-0) earned the win after two sensational innings of relief. He punched out three and left the tying run stranded at third in the 12th frame.

TIME TO GET A VICTORY WITH VICTOR: Tonight's scheduled starting pitcher is righty Victor Juarez, an 18-year old from Mexico. Juarez is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect. Last season, he split time between DSL Colorado and ACL Rockies (both rookie ball). Juarez started the year with DSL Colorado, going 2-0 with a robust 0.68 ERA. That ERA was the second-best in DSL Rockies history behind Jeffri Ocando's mark (0.39) in 2016. That same year (2016), Juarez was playing for Team Mexico in the Little League World Series. You can read more about Juarez below and on Page 2.

GREEN WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Grizzlies pitcher Mason Green was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 23 - 29. Green's dominant start on Sunday, May 29 against Stockton helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Ports. Green earned his fourth win of the season after a terrific outing on Sunday. The lefty tossed seven and one-third scoreless innings, a career-best for him and a season-high by a Fresno pitcher. Green allowed three hits and one walk while fanning a career-high nine over 99 pitches (65 strikes). On top of that, the Fresno defense turned a season-high four double plays. The University of Central Missouri product has not given up a run over his last two starts, spanning 14 innings. In his last four outings (26.1 frames), Green has permitted only one run on 15 hits, nine walks and 23 strikeouts. The 23-year old leads the California League among qualified pitchers in ERA (1.93) and lowest batting average against him (.202). Green is now the fourth Grizzlies player and second pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (RHP Victor Juarez, May 16-22, 1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (7-7), Beige (5-2), Black & Gold (5-1), Gray (13-5), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

JUNE 5, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 2:05 PM PT

LHP Mason Green (4-1, 1.93) vs RHP Michael Morales (2-5, 5.63)

JUNE 7, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

LHP Diomede Sierra (1-1, 4.50) vs RHP Jarrod Cande (1-1, 2.65)

JUNE 8, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Josh Swales (0-3, 8.46) vs RHP Case Williams (3-1, 3.50)

JUNE 9, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

LHP Avery Short (0-4, 4.91) vs RHP McCade Brown (0-2, 6.35)

Recent Transactions:

5/31: RHP Juan Mejia: Activated off IL

5/31: C/1B Bryant Quijada: Activated off IL

5/31: UTL AJ Lewis: Assigned to A+ Spokane

5/31: OF Braiden Ward: Assigned to A+ Spokane

