De Los Santos Hits Eighth Home Run, Rawhide Win

VISALIA, CA- Rawhide picked up thier third win of the series by defeating the 66ers 6-5, which means they will at least split the series against the 66ers. Visalia has not won or split a six-game series this season, although the team won a three-game series during Opening Weekend against the Quakes.

Peniel Otano earned his first win of the season after throwing 3.1 innings of relief. Christian Montes De Oca had his fourth save of the season and second save of the series.

The Rawhide offense drove in six runs off ten hits. Deyvison De Los Santos blasted his eigthth homerun of the season in the fourth inning. GJ Hill, JJ D'Orazio, and Sergio Gutierrez both had multi-hit days at the plate.

