Giants Drop Wild 11-Inning Game to Ports

The San Jose Giants suffered a wild 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Stockton Ports on Friday night in front of a season-high crowd of 3,011 at Excite Ballpark. After both teams scored once in the 10th inning, Stockton went ahead for good on a two-base passed ball in the top of the 11th to take their second straight game over the Giants. With the loss, San Jose (28-21) has now split the first four games of the series with the Ports.

Vaun Brown, who was named California League Player of the Month for May earlier on Friday, finished 3-for-5 with two RBI's, including a game-tying run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th, to lead the way offensively in defeat. The 11-inning contest marked the Giants' longest game of the season.

San Jose started fast with a three-run bottom of the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead. Grant McCray led off with a single before stealing second. After Aeverson Arteaga singled to put runners on the corners, Brown singled into left plating McCray with the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Arteaga and Brown successfully executed a double steal before Garrett Frechette's two-out, two-RBI single stretched the lead to 3-0.

Matt Mikulski started on the mound for the Giants and began his outing with three scoreless innings. A pair of strikeouts in the top of the second helped Mikulski pitch around a leadoff double. He then worked through an error and an HBP in the top of the third to maintain the three-run advantage. The Ports though would use the longball to draw even in the top of the fourth. A one-out walk to CJ Rodriguez started the rally before Nick Brueser blooped a single into shallow right with two down. Jhoan Paulino was up next and he crushed a Mikulski pitch over the fence in left for a game-tying three-run homer. The home run was Paulino's second of the series and fifth this season.

The game would then remain deadlocked at 3-3 all the way until the 10th inning. Mikulski completed five innings in his start before Tyler Myrick tossed a 1-2-3 top of the sixth out of the bullpen. Trevor McDonald then entered to begin the top of the seventh and kept the Ports off the board over the next three innings. McDonald worked though a one-out single, a walk and a wild pitch in the eighth as Stockton stranded two runners in scoring position. He set down the side in order in both the seventh and ninth innings.

Meanwhile, San Jose was shut down after their three-run bottom of the first. The Giants did threaten in the seventh as Yorlis Rodriguez led off with a double, but the next three batters were retired on a strikeout and two groundouts to end the inning. In the bottom of the ninth, Rayner Santana singled with two outs before a walk to Najee Gaskins put the potential winning run into scoring position. McCray though flied out to center sending the game into extras.

McDonald returned to the mound in the top of the 10th and saw Stockton manufacture a run to take their first lead of the night. With the automatic runner at second base to start the inning, Mariano Ricciardi led off with a sacrifice bunt. After Denzel Clarke drew a walk, Max Muncy hit a sacrifice fly to left center plating the run for a 4-3 Ports lead.

San Jose, however, was able to take advantage of their free runner in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. After Arteaga struck out to start the frame, Brown came up and grounded a single up the middle to easily score McCray for a 4-4 contest. The next hitter was Riley Mahan and he grounded out to third base for the second out with Brown running on the pitch. Brown though never stopped as he rounded second and was thrown out at third by the Stockton first baseman Brueser as the unconventional double play ended the inning.

In the top of the 11th, Jose Cruz took over out of the bullpen with the automatic runner at second. Rodriguez was up first and he lined out sharply to shortstop with Arteaga doubling off the runner Kevin Richards at second to get a quick two outs. With the bases now empty, Cruz faced Junior Perez, but was called for an automatic ball before a key 3-2 offering due to the pitch clock expiring. Perez was awarded first with a walk. Perez then stole second with Brueser batting as the Ports once again had the go-ahead run in scoring position. Then on a 2-2 pitch, Cruz and catcher Max Wright appeared to get crossed-up. The fastball deflected off of Wright's glove and knocked the catcher over and when the ball rolled to the backstop, Perez raced around third and was able to beat the throw back home with Cruz covering to score the go-ahead run. The play was ruled a passed ball as Stockton reclaimed the lead at 5-4.

In the bottom of the 11th, Mahan was the free runner at second, but the Giants were unable to advance him any further as Victor Bericoto struck out, Frechette flied out to shallow center and Rodriguez popped out to first to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Extra, Extra: The Giants fell to 2-3 in extra-inning games this season.

Inside The Box Score: San Jose out-hit Stockton 10-6. The Giants were 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position while the Ports were 1-for-9 (only hit was Jhoan Paulino's fourth-inning home run). Stockton scored both their runs in the 10th and 11th innings without the benefit of a hit.

Running Wild: The Giants were a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts on Friday. The five steals were a season-high. Vaun Brown stole his team-leading 19th and 20th bases of the year (in 21 attempts).

Hitting Streak Ends: Victor Bericoto (0-for-5) saw his hitting streak snapped at 10 games.

On The Mound: Matt Mikulski struck out eight batters over his five-inning start with three runs (all earned) allowed. Trevor McDonald worked four innings of long relief and surrendered only one hit and one unearned run. McDonald walked two and struck out five. Giants pitching recorded 14 strikeouts.

Standings Update: With Friday's loss, the Giants (28-21) fell a season-high four games behind Fresno (32-17) in the first half North Division race. 17 games remain in the half.

On Deck: The Giants and Ports continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Eric Silva is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

