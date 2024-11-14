FredNats Announce 2025 Home Game Times

November 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Following the 2024 Carolina League championship season, the Fredericksburg Nationals announce 2025 home game times with several changes from previous seasons.

Here's a summary of what's to come in 2025 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Changes from 2024 are in bold:

The FredNats will continue to play 66 regular season home games in 2025. The team opens the home schedule on Tuesday, April 8 against the Salem Red Sox after playing the first three games of the year on the road.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday games will now start at 6:35 p.m. with a few exceptions noted below.

The FredNats have three Education Day games scheduled for 2025, all on Wednesdays once again (April 23, May 7 and September 3). These games will now start at 11:05 a.m. instead of 12:05 p.m.

During home stands where there is an Education Day game on Wednesday, the Tuesday game the night before will start at 6:05 p.m.

Friday and Saturday games will remain at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday games in April, May, June and September will continue to be played at 1:35 p.m.

Sunday games in July and August will now start at 6:05 p.m.

The FredNats will announce the 2025 promotions and giveaway schedule at a later date.

