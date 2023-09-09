Franklin's Walk off Secures 2-1 Win Over Smokies

Mississippi Braves' Domingo Robles on the mound

PEARL, MS - Jesse Franklin V grounded a ball past the second baseman in the 10th inning, and Drew Campbell scored to lift the Mississippi Braves (58-71, 25-36) over the Tennessee Smokies (69-60, 33-28) 2-1 on Friday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves won their seventh in the last 10 games and will go for a series win tomorrow night. The M-Braves have allowed seven runs this series. There are eight games remaining for the M-Braves in the 2023 season.

Domingo Robles posted his third straight quality start, allowing one run in six innings. The left-hander gave up two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Robles has allowed three runs in his last 24 innings.

Cody Milligan tripled to start the third inning. He crushed a ball to right-center field that bounced off the wall. Milligan ripped off his helmet as he sprinted around second base and got to third base for his fourth triple of the season. Cal Conley ripped a line drive into left field to score Milligan and make it 1-0.

The Smokies answered with a run in the fifth inning to tie the game at 1-1.

Robles left the game two outs into the seventh inning with the score tied at 1-1. Brooks Wilson struck out a batter to finish the inning with a runner at second base. Wilson pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Drake Baldwin led a seven-hit effort, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Milligan's triple was the only extra-base hit for the M-Braves.

Hayden Harris pitched the ninth and 10th innings, striking out two batters without surrendering a run. In the bottom of the 10th, Campbell stole third base on the first pitch. Campbell moved around the tag and got his left hand on the bag. Franklin put the ball in play and the second baseman missed a grounder. Campbell scored and the M-Braves won 2-1.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-0, 0.00) will make the start Mississippi while RHP Chris Kachmar (2-2, 5.37) will start for Tennessee. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

