Four Mojo Draftees to Compete for 2024 NCAA Championship

December 1, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo, San Diego's major league women's volleyball team, will have all four of their 2024 draftees compete in the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship, as announced on Sunday. The Mojo's first-round selection Devyn Robinson, third-round pick Maya Tabron, fourth-rounder Leyla Blackwell and fifth-round draftee Elise McGhee will each vie for the NCAA crown with the tournament getting underway on Thursday.

Blackwell and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned the number two overall seed and will be a host site for both the opening weekend and NCAA Regionals. Nebraska, which is undefeated at home this season, will host Florida A&M at the Devaney Center in the opening round on Friday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. PT. The winner will face either Miami or South Dakota State on Saturday evening. Nebraska enters the postseason with a 29-2 record and captured a second-straight Big Ten title on Saturday.

Joining Blackwell in the Bottom Right (Nebraska Quarter) will be Robinson and the Wisconsin Badgers, who earned a No. 2 seed and will host first and second round matches on Thursday and Friday in the UW Field House. The Badgers (23-6) will play Fairfield at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday with the winner matching up with either No. 7 Georgia Tech or Tennessee on Friday.

Also earning a No. 2 seed was Tobson and the SMU Mustangs (24-7), who will host Wichita State at the Moody Coliseum in Dallas on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Selected to the Top Left (Pittsburgh Quarter), the SMU-Witchita State winner will face the winner of No. 7 Missouri (20-8) and Texas State (22-8) on Friday.

McGhee and the Baylor Bears (22-7) were chosen as the No. 4 seed in the Bottom Right (Nebraska Quarter) and will host No. 5 Dayton, South Carolina and Wofford in Waco, Texas at the Ferrell Center for the first and second rounds. The Bears will face Wofford on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT with the winner taking on the victor of South Carolina and Dayton on Friday.

The first and second round will be December 5-7, and Regionals will take place from Dec. 12-15. The National Semifinals will be held December 19, and the National Championship will take place December 22 at 12 p.m. PT and air live on ABC. The semifinals and championship will be held at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

An interactive 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament bracket can be found HERE.

The Mojo will host a National Championship watch party on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Union Kitchen + Tap in Pacific Beach.

San Diego opens its 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Valkyries. The Mojo will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

Fans can secure their Mojo Season Membership HERE. For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament Schedule

First and second rounds: Thursday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 7

Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 15

Semifinals: Begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 19 on ESPN

National championship: 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 22 on ABC

(all times Pacific)

Thursday, Dec. 5

No. 2 SMU vs. Wichita State, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Fairfield, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Baylor vs. Wofford, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

No. 1 Nebraska vs. Florida A&M, 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from December 1, 2024

Four Mojo Draftees to Compete for 2024 NCAA Championship - San Diego Mojo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.