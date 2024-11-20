Former Oregon Ducks Standout Maryn Beutler Named CFC Women Associate Head Coach

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today the appointment of Maryn Beutler as associate head coach of Chattanooga FC Women. Beutler will work closely with new CFC Women Head Coach and club legend Juan Hernandez in building out the 2025 roster and throughout the 2025 season.

Beutler is currently a CFC Academy head coach and the Academy's performance analyst. She has coached in various diverse, high-performance environments, at the national club and collegiate level since 2016.

"We bring a proven winner that has won championships at this level and has deep knowledge of transitioning athletes to full professional contracts," said Chattanooga Football Club Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "She was a top-level soccer athlete herself, has several years of college coaching experience, and has won at every level. This matches with the ambitions and objectives of our women's team."

Prior to beginning her coaching career, Beutler played collegiately at the University of Oregon, where she played in 78 career matches and scored eight goals, including five game-winners. Beutler was named Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week and received Honorable Mention honors throughout her four years of competition. As a youth player, Beutler was named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year and Oregon ODP Female Player of the Year.

Post-collegiate play, Beutler transitioned into coaching, serving as a graduate assistant for the women's soccer program at the University of Oregon, laying the foundation for her coaching career. Her journey continued as she assumed positions coaching at the club, collegiate and semi-professional levels.

"I am looking forward to work with Maryn," said Juan Hernandez, CFC Women Head Coach. "I always aim to surround myself and work with people that bring a high level of expertise in different aspects of the game. She is bringing incredible experience in women's soccer as a player and coach. Her knowledge and expertise will be really valuable for our organization in order to grow the game in our city and to make CFC Women a championship contender."

Most recently, Beutler resided in Denver, Colorado, where she was the Director of Performance Analysis, Assistant ECNL Girls Director and ECNL Head Coach at Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club. Additionally, she was the first assistant of the Colorado Storm USL W Team where she assisted in leading the team to the 2024 USL W National Championship against North Carolina Courage, and ended the season as USL W 2024 League Champions, Conference Champions, Regional Champions and National Finalists going 13-2-1.

"We want to create a player-centered environment," said Beutler. "We want players to come and be excited about playing for us, to use it as an opportunity for them to get better, not only their technical skillsets but also their tactical understanding of the game. Juan and I think very similarly about that game, so I'm excited to work with him and coach in that environment. I really want the players to be excited to grow and develop here, to take what they learn here and implement it into their environments, whether it's back into the collegiate game or when they sign their professional contract, whether it's in the States or abroad. Ultimately our goal is to do everything we can to bring a national championship to Chattanooga."

Beutler is a current candidate of the USSF A License and is a consultant for Equilibria in Sports. She also holds a Masters in Journalism from the University of Oregon.

Chattanooga FC Women will return in 2025 with another summer season of play in the WPSL. Keep up to date with CFCW on Instagram @chattanoogafc_women, on X @CFC_Women and at chattanoogafc.com.

