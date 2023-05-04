Former Mankato MoonDog Brandon Pfaadt Debuts with the Diamondbacks

Rochester, Minn. - Former Mankato MoonDog Brandon Pfaadt made his Major League debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Pfaadt is the 322nd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Pfaadt, who played collegiately at Bellarmine University, played for the MoonDogs in 2018. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB draft.

In 2018 with the MoonDogs, Pfaadt appeared in 25 games and was 6-2 with a 1.79 ERA. He struck out 64 batters in 45.1 innings while walking 15.

Pfaadt started his professional career in 2021 with the Visalia Rawhide of the Low-A West League. After seven games he was sent to the Hillsboro Hops of the High-A West League. He would appear in nine games with the Hops before another promotion, to end the season, to the Amarillo Sod Poodles of the Double-A Central League. For the season he was a combined 8-7 with a 3.21 ERA. He had 160 strikeouts in 131.2 innings.

In 2022, Pfaadt started the season in Amarillo. After 19 games he was promoted to the Reno Aces of the AAA Pacific Coast League. Between the two clubs he appeared in 29 games and was 11-7 with a 3.93 ERA. He struck out a whopping 218 batters in 167.0 innings.

Prior to his call-up to the Diamondbacks, Pfaadt had appeared in five games with Reno and was 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA. He pitched 25.1 innings and had 30 strikeouts. In his Major League debut against the Texas Rangers Pfaadt started the game and went 4.2 innings, striking out three while walking one.

