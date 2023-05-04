Former Battle Creek Bomber and Great Lakes Resorter Gavin Stone Debuts with the Dodgers

Rochester, Minn. - Former Battle Creek Bomber and Great Lakes Resorter Gavin Stone made his Major League debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Stone is the 323rd former Northwoods League player and the first Resorter to reach the Major League level.

Stone, who played collegiately at the University of Central Arkansas, played for the Bombers in 2019 and the Resorters in 2020. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB draft.

In 2019 with the Bombers, Stone appeared in two games and was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He pitched 2.0 innings and struck out three. In 2020 with Great Lakes, he pitched in two games and was 0-1 with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Stone started his professional career in 2021 with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes of the Low-A West League. After 18 games he was promoted to the Great Lakes Loons of the High-A Central League. Between the two clubs he appeared in 23 games and was 2-2 with a 3.76 ERA. He struck out an amazing 138 batters in 91.0 innings while walking 25.

In 2022, Stone started the season with the Loons. After six games he moved up to the Tulsa Drillers of the AA Texas League. He would appear in 14 games with Tulsa before being promoted again to the Oklahoma City Dodgers of the AAA Pacific Coast League. For the season he appeared in 26 games and was 9-6 with a 1.48 ERA over 121.2 innings. He struck out 168 batters while walking 44.

Prior to his call-up to the Dodgers, Stone had appeared in six games with Oklahoma City and was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 24.2 innings. In his Major League debut against the Philadelphia Phillies Stone started the game and went 4.0 innings, striking out one while walking two.

