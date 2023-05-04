Former Alexandria Blue Anchor Zach Muckenhirn Debuts with the Mets

Rochester, Minn. - Former Alexandria Blue Anchor Zach Muckenhirn made his Major League debut for the New York Mets on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Muckenhirn is the 324th former Northwoods League player, and the first Blue Anchor, to reach the Major League level.

Mucklenhirn, who played collegiately at the University of North Dakota, played for the Blue Anchors in 2014 and 2015. He was drafted in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Orioles.

In 2014 with the Blue Anchors, Muckenhirn appeared in 12 games and was 3-4 with a 6.07 ERA. He had 29 strikeouts in 46.0 innings. During the 2015 season he pitched in 10 games and was 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA. He saved one game and struck out 34 in 36.2 innings.

Over seven minor league seasons Muckenhirn spent time in the Orioles, White Sox, and Mets systems. He also pitched in the Puerto Rican Winter League and the Caribbean Series.

Across his seven Minor League seasons he appeared in 207 games and was 21-21 with a 3.72 ERA. He struck out 391 batters in 386.2 innings and had 17 saves and a 1.384 WHIP.

Prior to his call-up to the Mets, Muckenhirn had appeared in six games with the Syracuse Mets of the AAA International League. He was 0-0 with a .77 ERA over 11.2 innings. In his Major League debut against the Detroit Tigers, Muckenhirn entered the game in relief of former La Crosse Logger Max Scherzer. He would go on to pitch 1.2 innings allowing no runs on one hit.

