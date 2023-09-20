Former Fisher Cats Outfielder Cam Eden Called up by Blue Jays

September 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday that they have selected the contract of Cam Eden, a former member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate. Eden has a chance to make his Major League debut tonight at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees.

Eden appeared in 80 games for the Fisher Cats in 2022 and stole a team-high 32 bases, fourth best in the Eastern League. The outfielder also hit 10 home runs, 14 doubles, drove in 35 RBI and committed just two errors.

In 131 games with Buffalo this year, Eden has posted a .257 batting average with career-highs in hits (101), runs (74), stolen bases (53), RBI (48), and walks (45). The 25-year-old broke the Bisons Modern Era record for most stolen bases in a single-season after stealing his 44th base of the year on August 12 at Worcester.

The Yuba City, Calif., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of California.

Eden has an opportunity to be the 157th former Fisher Cat and sixth this year to make his Major League debut.

The Fisher Cats open the 2024 season and their 20th anniversary on Friday, April 5 with a three-game road trip against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The season opening home stand at Delta Dental Stadium will begin on Tuesday, April 9 against the Somerset Patriots.

2024 full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.